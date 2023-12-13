Titans Place CB Kristian Fulton & DL Kyle Peko On IR, Sign Two Players

The Tennessee Titans announced they’ve placed CB Kristian Fulton and DL Kyle Peko on injured reserve on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee also signed DL Quinton Bohanna off of the Lions’ practice squad and DL Keondre Coburn from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Fulton, 25, is a second-round pick by the Titans out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,330,191 rookie contract that includes a $1,436,502 signing bonus.

In 2023, Fulton appeared in 12 games and recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, no interceptions, and five pass defenses.

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, Peko played for several teams including the Bills, Colts, Titans and Raiders. He returned to the Titans and was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. Tennessee promoted him to the active roster in September.

In 2023, Peko appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.