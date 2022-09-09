Titans Place DB Elijah Molden & LB Chance Campbell On IR

The Tennesee Titans announced that they’ve placed defensive back Elijah Molden and linebacker Chance Campbell on Injured Reserve Friday.

Both players will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season before they can be activated.

Molden, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus.

In 2021, Elijah Molden appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 61 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery and four passes defended.

During his college career at Washington, Molden recorded 153 tackles, four forced fumbles, 25 pass deflections, and five interceptions.