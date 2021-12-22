Titans Place G Rodger Saffold On COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve placed left guard Rodger Saffold on the COVID-19 list.

Saffold, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.

However, the Raiders failed Saffold on a physical and returned to the Rams on five-year, $31.347 million contract that included $19.5 million guaranteed. Saffold was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans that includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Saffold has appeared in 13 games for the Titans, making 13 starts for them at guard.