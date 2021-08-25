Titans Place OLB Harold Landry On COVID-19 List, Claim OL Derwin Gray

The Tennesee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve placed OLB Harold Landry on the COVID-19 list and claimed OL Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jaguars.

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Landry appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 69 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and five pass deflections.