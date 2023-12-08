Titans Place P Ryan Stonehouse & LB Joe Jones On IR

The Tennessee Titans officially placed P Ryan Stonehouse and LB Joe Jones on injured reserve, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Stonehouse, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of last year.

In 2023, Stonehouse has appeared in 12 games and averaged 53.1 yards per punt on 53 attempts, recording 10 touchbacks.

Jones, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2017. He later signed on with the Cowboys.

Jones had brief stints with the Chargers and Seahawks before the Broncos signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season. He played in Denver through the 2020 season.

Jones signed with the Buccaneers in May 2021 but Tampa waived him before the start of the season. He then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad before being elevated to the active roster. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in four games and recorded two tackles.