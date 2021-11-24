Titans Place QB Logan Woodside On COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced that they are placing QB Logan Woodside on the COVID-19 list.

The @Titans have added QB Logan Woodside to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. READ https://t.co/d7TnSxZZJ8 pic.twitter.com/NG5uOUvN7W — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 24, 2021

Woodside, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players last year.

Woodside was on and off of the Titans practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January of 2020.

He’s appeared in one game this season.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in nine games and recorded one completion on three attempts for seven yards.