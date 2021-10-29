Titans Place RB Darrynton Evans On Season-Ending IR

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans are placing RB Darrynton Evans on the season-ending injured reserve.

This marks the second time Evans has landed on the reserve list.

Evans, 23, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus.

In 2020, Evans appeared in five games for the Titans and rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 27 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown.