Titans Place S Amani Hooker On IR, Promote DL Marlon Davidson

According To Turron Davenport, the Titans placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve and promoted DL Marlon Davidson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hooker, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract when the Titans signed him to a three-year extension worth over $33 million back in September.

In 2023, Hooker appeared in 13 games and recorded one interception, 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.