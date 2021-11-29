Titans Place S Kevin Byard On COVID-19 List, Release QB DeShone Kizer From PS

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve placed S Kevin Byard on the COVID-19 list and activated LB Joe Jones from the COVID-19 list.

The Titans also released QB Deshone Kizer from their practice squad.

Byard, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,237,060 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019.

In 2021, Kevin Byard has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 64 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, a forced fumble, a recovery and 12 pass deflections.