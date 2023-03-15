Titans Place Second-Round Tender On RFA OL Aaron Brewer

The Titans announced they have placed a second-round tender on OL Aaron Brewer.

Tennessee also tendered exclusive rights free agent DT Naquan Jones.

The second-round tender for Brewer will cost $4.3 million for the 2023 season and basically ensure no team will sign him to an offer sheet.

Brewer, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason and has been on the roster ever since.

In 2022, Brewer appeared in all 17 games for the Titans, making 17 starts primarily at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 guard out of 77 qualifying players.