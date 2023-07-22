Titans Place Three On Injured Lists Including CB Caleb Farley

The Tennessee Titans officially placed DB Josh Thompson on the active/non-football injury list and DB Caleb Farley and OT Dillon Radunz on the active/PUP list Saturday.

These players can be activated at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Farley, 24, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option on Farley for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and has 10 total tackles.