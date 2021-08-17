Titans Place Two On Injured Reserve, Waive OL Paul Adams

The Titans announced they have placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on injured reserve.

Tennessee also waived OL Paul Adams.

.@Titans place DL Trevon Coley, DB Tedric Thompson on Injured Reserve while waiving OL Paul Adams. READ https://t.co/TnxuqOWITN pic.twitter.com/cKLP2OE4cI — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 17, 2021

Thompson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract when Seattle released him in March after unsuccessfully shopping him in trade talks.

The Chiefs signed Thompson to a contract in 2020 but waived him midseason. Thompson was claimed by the Browns before being waived again.

Thompson signed with the Broncos last month before the team released him earlier this week. He signed with the Titans just a week ago.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.

Coley, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. He was unfortunately among the Ravens’ early roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Coley had brief stints with Washington, the Browns and the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals. He was claimed off waivers late in the season by the Jets. He signed with the Titans this offseason.

In 2020, Coley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 14 tackles and a sack.