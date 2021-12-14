Titans Place WR Dez Fitzpatrick On COVID-19 List

The Tennesee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Dez Fitzpatrick on the COVID-19 list.

Fitzpatrick, 23, was picked at No. 109 overall out of Louisville. He is entering the first year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

Tennessee later re-signed him to their practice squad before later adding him to their active roster.

In 2021, Dez Fitzpatrick has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught five passes for 49 yards receiving and one touchdown.

During his college career, Fitzpatrick recorded 154 receptions for 2,589 yards (16.8 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.