Titans Placing LB Cedric Gray On IR, Intend To Re-Sign TE Nick Vannett

Titans GM Ran Carthon indicated on Wednesday that they are placing LB Cedric Gray on the injured reserve, designated to return list, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

Carthon added they intend to re-sign TE Nick Vannett back on the 53-man roster, via Turron Davenport.

Gray will be eligible to return off the injured reserve in Week 4.

Vannett, 31, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos. Denver cut him before the deal was up and Vannett then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

The Saints elected to cut Vannett in 2022 and he caught on with the Giants for a stint.

From there, the Texans signed Vannett to a contract but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Chargers practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster. Tennessee signed him to a contract in May cut him loose earlier today.

In 2023, Vannett appeared in eight games for the Chargers, catching one pass for three yards.