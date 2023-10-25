Titans Preparing To Start QB Will Levis In Week 8

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are preparing to start rookie QB Will Levis on Sunday against the Falcons.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Levis and Malik Willis would both play if Ryan Tannehill can’t suit up, but Rapoport mentions that Levis is expected to be the primary quarterback in Week 8.

We’ve yet to see Levis in action, so it will be very interesting to see how he holds if he ends up drawing the start, which appears likely at this point.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis signed a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract that includes a $3,939,757 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,734,939 for 2023.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.