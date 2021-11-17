Titans Promote DT Kyle Peko, Make Three Other Moves

The Titans announced they have promoted DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster.

Tennessee also re-signed OT Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe to the practice squad and designated TE Tommy Hudson to return from injured reserve.

The @Titans have signed DL Kyle Peko to the team’s active roster. The #Titans have also signed OL Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe to the team’s practice squad. READ https://t.co/DFnFyupSA2 pic.twitter.com/rPmWYsPHm7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 17, 2021

Peko, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad late in the year before releasing him in February.

The Titans signed Peko to a contract in July. They placed him on injured reserve near the end of the preseason and ultimately released him with a settlement, but re-signed him to the practice squad during the season.

For his career, Peko has appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 total tackles and no sacks.