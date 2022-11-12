Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Expected To Return In Week 10

Ian Rapoport reports that Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is expected to return in Week 10 after missing two games due to an ankle injury.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2022, Tannehill has appeared in six games for the Titans, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards. He has thrown for six touchdowns and three interceptions.