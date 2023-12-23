Titans QB Will Levis Likely Out For Week 16, QB Ryan Tannehill To Start

Jeremy Fowler reports that Titans QB Will Levis is likely out for Week 16 against the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, meaning that QB Ryan Tannehill could get his first start since Week 6.

Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 6, which is the same ankle he had surgery on last off-season.

He was then replaced by Levis, who retained the starting job by performing well in Tannehill’s absence. Levis is now the one dealing with an ankle issue ahead of this week’s matchup with Seattle.

Tannehill, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He’s due $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023.

In 2023, Tannehill has appeared in six games for the Titans and completed 98 of 158 passes (62%) for 1,128 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also added 40 rushing yards on 12 carries and an additional touchdown.

