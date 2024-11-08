Titans QB Will Levis Starting Week 10

Titans HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis will start Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Chargers, per Paul Kuharsky.

Levis has been out since Week 6 due to a shoulder injury but was ramping up in practice this week. He’ll now get another opportunity to start after Mason Rudolph took the reins for the last three games.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s is in the second year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis has appeared in five games and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.