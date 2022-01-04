Titans RB Derrick Henry Expected To Return To Practice Wednesday

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.

Henry did some jogging last week on grass while in cleats and he works his way back from injury.

Russini reports that there’s a chance Henry could play against the Texans in Week 18, but realistically it’s still “a longshot.”

Getting Henry back would be a huge boost to a Titans’ offense that has struggled since he went down.

The injury has an estimated timeline of six to 10 weeks for recovery and Henry had surgery on November 2.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.

We’ll have more on Henry as the news is available.