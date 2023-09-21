Titans Re-Sign DT Jayden Peevy To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced they have re-signed DT Jayden Peevy to the practice squad.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell DB Shyheim Carter DB Eric Garror WR Tre’Shaun Harrison WR Mason Kinsey DB Armani Marsh DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu TE Kevin Rader T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York T Justin Murray RB Jacques Patrick DT Jaleel Johnson DT Jayden Peevy

Peevy, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tennessee re-signed Peevy to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he made the roster coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Peevy has appeared in two games for the Titans but has yet to record a stat.