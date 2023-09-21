Titans Re-Sign DT Jayden Peevy To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced they have re-signed DT Jayden Peevy to the practice squad.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- DB Shyheim Carter
- DB Eric Garror
- WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
- WR Mason Kinsey
- DB Armani Marsh
- DE T.K. McLendon
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- T John Ojukwu
- TE Kevin Rader
- T Andrew Rupcich
- LB Thomas Rush
- K Cade York
- T Justin Murray
- RB Jacques Patrick
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- DT Jayden Peevy
Peevy, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.
Tennessee re-signed Peevy to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he made the roster coming out of the preseason.
For his career, Peevy has appeared in two games for the Titans but has yet to record a stat.
