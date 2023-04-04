Titans Re-Sign RFA G Aaron Brewer

Titans G Aaron Brewer officially signed his one-year restricted tender for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

The Titans placed a second-round tender on Brewer that will cost them $4.3 million for the 2023 season.

Brewer, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason and has been on the roster ever since.

Brewer will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Brewer appeared in all 17 games for the Titans, making 17 starts primarily at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 guard out of 77 qualifying players.