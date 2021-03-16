Titans Re-Sign TE Geoff Swaim To One-Year Deal

According to John Glennon, the Titans have re-signed TE Geoff Swaim to a one-year deal.

Tennessee needs to remake their tight end room after losing Jonnu Smith in free agency. Swaim appears to be the first step.

Swaim, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Swaim appeared in 10 games for the Titans and caught nine passes for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown.