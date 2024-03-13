Titans Re-Signing RB Julius Chestnut To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are re-signing RB Julius Chestnut to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

He finished last season on injured reserve after being active for three games.

Chestnut, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Sacred Heart. He was cut as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad.

For his career, Chestnut has appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded nine rushing attempts for 12 yards.