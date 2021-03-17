Titans Re-Signing TE Anthony Firkser

Paul Kuharsky reports that the Titans are re-signing TE Anthony Firkser to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Firkser should have an opportunity to handle a larger role in the Titans’ offense with Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis departing in free agency.

Firkser, 26, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Firkser appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and caught 39 passes for 387 yards receiving and one touchdown.