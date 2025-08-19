Titans Release LB Khaleke Hudson

The Tennessee Titans announced they have released LB Khaleke Hudson.

Hudson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason, and he signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2024 season. However, New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad, but the Browns signed him off their practice squad in September.

Hudson signed with Tennessee earlier this month.

In 2024, Hudson appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and Browns and recorded nine tackles.