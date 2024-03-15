Titans Release OL Andre Dillard

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve released OL Andre Dillard.

There had been some talk that Dillard could remain with the team, despite the turnover the team is undergoing under their coaching staff. However, it appears Tennessee felt it was best to simply move on at this point.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Dillard will free up $2,876,588 of available cap space while creating $7,792,000 in dead money.

Dillard, 28, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans last year.

In 2023, Dillard appeared in 16 games for the Titans, making 10 starts for them.