Titans Release Veteran CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve released CB Chidobe Awuzie.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Awuzie will free up $1,725,294 of cap space and create $12,510,000 of dead money.

Awuzie, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He was in the final year of that deal when he tore his ACL midway through the 2023 season.

The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract last year.

In 2024, Awuzie appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass defenses.