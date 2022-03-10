Titans Releasing G Rodger Saffold

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are releasing G Rodger Saffold.

The veteran was still playing at a solid level but Tennessee needs to clear cap space and frees up a solid amount with this move.

Per Over The Cap, the Titans add $10.4 million in cap space with $2.375 million in dead money by releasing Saffold.

Saffold, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.

However, the Raiders failed Saffold on a physical and returned to the Rams on five-year, $31.347 million contract that included $19.5 million guaranteed.

Saffold was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans that includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Saffold appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 15 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 guard out of 82 qualifying players.