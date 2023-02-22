Titans Releasing LT Taylor Lewan

Titans’ veteran LT Taylor Lewan announced on his podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys, that the organization has informed him that he’s being released this offseason.

Earlier this month, Lewan told Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website that he believes he will be released in the coming weeks due to his contract situation.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan said. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.

“Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football.”

The veteran tackle previously said he’s still open to restructuring his contract to make things work for both parties, but made it clear that he will contemplate retirement this offseason after tearing his ACL back in Week 2.

“Football, it is not something I can wake up five years from now and say: You know what dude? I am going to go play ball again,” Lewan said. “Once this chapter is closed, I am not a Brett Favre. I am not these guys that is going to retire and unretire. I am not going to do that. I am going to make a decision, and I’m going to stick with that decision. But I am happy either way, and I think that is the most beautiful thing I can be given in my life. Regardless of what decision I make, I will truly find peace and joy in both decisions. So, I am very, very lucky, and fortunate.”

Tennessee creates $14,841,000 in cap space by parting ways with Lewan.

Lewan, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2022, Lewan appeared in two games for the Titans, starting each game at left tackle.