Titans Releasing OL Derwin Gray

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans announced that they are releasing OL Derwin Gray on Monday.

Gray, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when he was waived and re-signed to their practice squad.

Gray was promoted to Pittsburgh’s active roster in 2020 before being waived and claimed by the Jaguars. He then spent time on the Titans practice squad during the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gray appeared in five games for the Steelers.