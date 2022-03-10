Titans Releasing OT Kendall Lamm

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are releasing veteran OT Kendall Lamm.

Lamm had been speculated as a potential cap cut and the Titans have some work to do to get under the cap for the start of the league year next week.

Per Over The Cap, cutting Lamm frees up $3.1 million in cap space and leaves $850,000 in dead money.

Lamm, 29, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021.

In 2021, Lamm has appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.