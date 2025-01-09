Titans Request GM Interview With Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

According to Jonathan Jones, the Bears have requested an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their vacant GM role.

The following is an update on the Titans’ GM search:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.