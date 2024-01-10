Titans Request Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans have requested permission to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Johnson is widely regarded as one of the top candidates in this hiring cycle and has requests from four teams so far.

Tennessee’s list of potential candidates now includes:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Titans coaching search as the news is available.