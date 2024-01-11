Titans Request Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have placed a request with the Texans to interview offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Titans’ job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Slowik is someone to watch for Tennessee, as he’s had success working with a young quarterback and has ties to Titans GM Ran Carthon.

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.