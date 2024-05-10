Titans Trying Out CB William Jackson III During Rookie Minicamp

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are hosting free agent CB William Jackson III for a tryout during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Jackson has ties to the Titans’ new coaching staff from their time together in Cincinnati.

Jackson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He was traded to the Steelers at the deadline during the 2022 season but never played in a game for Pittsburgh.

He was set to make a $9.25 million salary in the final year of his deal when Pittsburgh released him in 2022. Jackson sat out the 2023 season.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections.