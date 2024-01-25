Titans Request To Interview Ravens DBs Coach Dennard Wilson For DC Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are requesting to interview Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator job.

This marks Tennessee’s first reported interest in a defensive coordinator candidate since hiring new HC Brian Callahan.

Wilson also interviewed for the Giants’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Wilson, 41, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season before signing with the Ravens for the same role in March of last year.