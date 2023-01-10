Titans Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

DT Curtis Brooks CB Shyheim Carter OL Zack Johnson WR Mason Kinsey OLB Zach McCloud TE Thomas Odukoya OLB Sam Okuayinonu DL Jayden Peevy WR Reggie Roberson OL Andrew Rupcich K Caleb Shudak

Okuayinonu, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Titans re-signed Okuayinonu to their practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year.

In 2022, Okuayinonu appeared in six games and recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks.