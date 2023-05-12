Titans Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- DT Shakel Brown (Troy)
- WR Jacob Copeland (Maryland)
- WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (Oregon State)
- S Matt Jackson (Eastern Kentucky)
- CB Steven Jones (Appalachian State)
- S Tyreque Jones (Boise State)
- CB Anthony Kendall (Baldwin Wallace)
- RB Charles McClelland (Cincinnati)
- DE TK McClendon (Eastern Kentucky)
- OLB Caleb Murphy (Ferris State)
- T John Ojukwu (Boise State)
- LB Otis Reese (Mississippi)
- OLB Thomas Rush (Minnesota)
- K Trey Wolff (Texas Tech)
McClelland wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati last month after four seasons.
During his four-year college career at Cincinnati, McClelland rushed for 1,639 yards on 268 carries (6.1 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 263 yards and 13 touchdowns touchdowns over the course of 36 games.
