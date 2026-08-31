Titans Sign 16 Players To Practice Squad

The Titans officially signed 16 players to their practice squad on Monday.

The following list represents Tennessee’s current practice squad:

Hooker, 28, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

Detroit let him go among its final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season, and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. However, Carolina eventually released him from the unit, and he caught on with the Jets soon after.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.