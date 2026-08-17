Titans Sign CB Corey Mayfield

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed CB Corey Mayfield to a contract.

In correspondence, the Titans have waived LB Sean Brown with an injury designation.

Mayfield, 26, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2023 draft. He was among their final roster cuts his rookie year and spent the next two years with the UFL San Antonio Brahmas.

From there, Mayfield joined the UFL Louisville Kings for the 2026 season.

In 2026, Mayfield appeared in nine games for the UFL Louisville Kings and recorded 26 total tackles and four interceptions.