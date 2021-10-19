Titans Sign CB Greg Mabin Off Cardinals’ Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, the Titans are signing CB Greg Mabin off of the Cardinals’ practice squad to their active roster.

Mabin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans this past May but was cut loose in August during training camp.

He caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Mabin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.