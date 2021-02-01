Titans Sign DB Maurice Smith To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract for the 2021 season. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:

  1. T Paul Adams
  2. WR Rashard Davis
  3. TE Parker Hesse
  4. WR Cody Hollister
  5. TE Tommy Hudson
  6. LB Jan Johnson
  7. T Brandon Kemp
  8. QB DeShone Kizer
  9. K Tucker McCann
  10. C Daniel Munyer
  11. DE Nate Orchard
  12. LS Matt Orzech
  13. WR Chester Rodgers
  14. LB Tuzar Skipper
  15. TE Jared Pinkney
  16. OLB Davin Bellamy
  17. DL Daylon Mack
  18. WR Mason Kinsey
  19. DB Maurice Smith

Smith, 25, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2017. He managed to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster coming out of the preseason in 2018, but was among the team’s final roster cuts.

Smith was on and off of their Dolphins’ active roster before Washington signed him to the practice squad in 2019. From there, he had a brief stint with the Bengals and eventually signed on to the Titans’ practice squad last year. 

For his career, Smith has appeared in 15 games for Dolphins and Washington and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and two passes defended.

