Titans Sign DB Maurice Smith To Futures Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:

T Paul Adams WR Rashard Davis TE Parker Hesse WR Cody Hollister TE Tommy Hudson LB Jan Johnson T Brandon Kemp QB DeShone Kizer K Tucker McCann C Daniel Munyer DE Nate Orchard LS Matt Orzech WR Chester Rodgers LB Tuzar Skipper TE Jared Pinkney OLB Davin Bellamy DL Daylon Mack WR Mason Kinsey DB Maurice Smith

Smith, 25, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2017. He managed to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster coming out of the preseason in 2018, but was among the team’s final roster cuts.

Smith was on and off of their Dolphins’ active roster before Washington signed him to the practice squad in 2019. From there, he had a brief stint with the Bengals and eventually signed on to the Titans’ practice squad last year.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 15 games for Dolphins and Washington and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and two passes defended.