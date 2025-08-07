Titans Sign DE Joe Gaziano

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed DE Joe Gaziano to a contract.

In correspondence, the Titans have placed OL Chandler Brewer on injured reserve.

Gaziano, 28, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2020 draft. He spent the next three years on their practice squad before joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed with Jacksonville this past offseason and spent the season on the practice squad before being let go in December. Gaziano re-signed with the practice squad a few weeks later and finished the season there before being released in January 2025.

In 2024, Gaziano appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded three total tackles.