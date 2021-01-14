Titans Sign DL Daylon Mack & OLB Davin Bellamy To Futures Deals

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to futures contracts for the 2021 season. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:

  1. T Paul Adams
  2. WR Rashard Davis
  3. TE Parker Hesse
  4. WR Cody Hollister
  5. TE Tommy Hudson
  6. LB Jan Johnson
  7. T Brandon Kemp
  8. QB DeShone Kizer
  9. K Tucker McCann
  10. C Daniel Munyer
  11. DE Nate Orchard
  12. LS Matt Orzech
  13. WR Chester Rodgers
  14. LB Tuzar Skipper
  15. TE Jared Pinkney
  16. OLB Davin Bellamy
  17. DL Daylon Mack

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Mack, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract when the Ravens opted to waive him in August. 

The Lions later claimed Mack off of waivers before cutting him loose with a failed physical soon after. From there, the Giants signed him to a contract later on in August but was waived shortly after. 

Mack signed on with the Packers’ practice squad and later caught on with the Cardinals.

In 2019, Mack appeared in one game but has yet to record any statistics. 

