Titans Sign DL Tyler Shelvin To Futures Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin to a futures contract for the 2023 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:
- DT Curtis Brooks
- CB Shyheim Carter
- OL Zack Johnson
- WR Mason Kinsey
- OLB Zach McCloud
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- OLB Sam Okuayinonu
- DL Jayden Peevy
- WR Reggie Roberson
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- K Caleb Shudak
- TE Justin Rigg
- OL John Leglue
- DL Tyler Shelvin
Shelvin, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with the Bengals, but was waived coming out of the preseason last year.
The Bengals signed Shelvin to their practice squad soon after and he was on and off of the unit.
In 2022, Shelvin appeared in two games for the Bengals but did not register a stat.
