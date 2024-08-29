Titans Sign DT James Lynch To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed DT James Lynch to the practice squad.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

DT Abdullah Anderson C Corey Levin DB Tre Avery DB Anthony Kendall DE Khalid Duke DT Isaiah Iton DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally WR Mason Kinsey WR Bryce Oliver RB Jabari Small G Cole Spencer T Leroy Watson DT James Lynch

Lynch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.

Lynch was entering the final year of the deal and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he tore his ACL in 2023. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Lynch appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and made two starts, recording 20 tackles.