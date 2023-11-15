Titans Sign DT Ross Blacklock To Practice Squad

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans signed DT Ross Blacklock to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason. From there, Blacklocksigned on with the Jaguars but was recently released and caught on with the Colts soon after. Indianapolis cut him loose a couple of weeks ago.

In 2022, Blacklock appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded two total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.