Titans Sign Five Draft Picks Including First-Round CB Caleb Farley

The Tennesee Titans officially signed five draft picks to four-year rookie contracts on Thursday including first-round CB Caleb Farley.

The Titans have all but three draft picks under contract:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Caleb Farley CB Signed 2 Dillon Radunz OT Signed 3 Monty Rice LB 3 Elijah Molden CB 4 Dez Fitzpatrick WR Signed 4 Rashad Weaver DE 6 Racey McMath WR Signed 6 Brady Breeze S Signed

Farley, 22, was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and a first-team All ACC selection in 2019. He did opt out of the 2020 season. The Titans drafted Farley with pick No 22 overall.

Farley is projected to sign a four-year, $13,495,483contract with the Titans that includes a $7,174,897 signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Farley recorded 56 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

Radunz, 23, was a three-year starter at North Dakota State and only appeared in one game in 2020. He was named a consensus All-American in 2019.

The Titans drafted Radunz with pick No. 53 overall in the second round.

Radunz is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,326,873 million and a $1,961,362 million signing bonus

During his college career at North Dakota State, Radunz appeared in 33 games, starting 32 of them at left tackle.