Titans Sign Four Draft Picks

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to terms with four draft picks including fourth-round RB Hassan Haskins, fifth-round WR Kyle Phillips, sixth-round S Theo Jackson and LB sixth-round Chance Campbell.

This leaves five draft picks still unsigned for Tennessee:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Treylon Burks WR 2 Roger McCreary CB 3 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT 3 Malik Willis QB 4 Hassan Haskins RB Signed 4 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 5 Kyle Philips WR Signed 6 Theo Jackson S Signed 6 Chance Campbell LB Signed

Haskins, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He was selected with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round by the Titans.

Haskins is projected to sign a four-year, $4,352,218 contract with the Titans that includes a $692,218 signing bonus.

During his college career at Michigan, Haskins rushed for 2,324 on 452 carries (5.1 YPC) to go along with 24 receptions for 171 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 36 games.